Do those not observing March 7 actually believe in Bangladesh's independence? — Foreign Minister asks

Foreign Minister and Awami League joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud on Thursday (7 March) said he wonders whether those denying 7 March actually believe in the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh.

"History of Bangladesh and independence cannot be fulfilled without March 7. So those who do not believe or practice it, I doubt whether they really believe in independence," he said while exchanging views with journalists after Awami League paid floral tributes to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32.

Some individuals and entities including BNP do not observe 7 March, he added.

The foreign minister said the 7 March speech is not just a speech, it is an epic poem written with the aim of liberating a nation.

The Father of the Nation announced, "This struggle is a struggle for liberation, this struggle is a struggle for independence."

"Bangabandhu also told the nation to 'be prepared with whatever you have, we need to face the enemies. He called upon the unarmed nation to transform into an armed nation and took time till March 26 after which he declared final independence'," Hasan said.

Awami League joint general secretary Hasan said, in fact, Bangabandhu called for independence on 7 March and he made the announcement.

"On that day, the Pakistan Intelligence Agency sent a report to Rawalpindi from Dhaka — 'The clever Sheikh Mujib has practically declared the independence of East Pakistan. But we had nothing to do but watch."

"Bangabandhu called for independence in such a way that there was no chance to accuse him," Hasan said.