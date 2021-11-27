Do Something Foundation distributes fresh water tanks among people living in coastal Sundarban

Do Something Foundation, a social service organisation run by doctors and medical students, has distributed freshwater tanks to hundreds of marginalized families along the Sundarbans coastal area.

According to a press release issued in this regard on Saturday, they selected 100 poorest of the poor people from the area of Gabura, Padmapukur, Burigoalini, Munshiganj, Kaikhali, Ramzannagar and Khunnar and distributed the freshwater tanks among people.

During the freshwater tank distribution program, Do Something Foundation representative Jakir Hossain said, "There is water all around but there is no suitable water to drink. Seeing this condition of the people of Satkhira on the shores of the Sundarbans moved our minds greatly. So we have taken this initiative to relieve people from this suffering."

A beneficiary of the project, Fatema Bibi said, "Walking a long distance in a day for collecting water for daily use is a very common trend in our life. My father can't do it anymore as he is 70 years old now. We have to spend almost a day behind this. We can not get any longer time to do other tasks. We can not reserve water in the reservoir due to lack of water tank."