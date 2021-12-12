DNCC wins Digital Bangladesh Award 2021

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 02:25 pm
12 December, 2021

DNCC wins Digital Bangladesh Award 2021

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has won the Digital Bangladesh Award 2021 at the national level under the government institution category (general).

DNCC received the award for the development and launch of "Shobar Dhaka" – a mobile phone application used to communicate with city officials and report irregularities.

The award was announced and handed over in an event held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka on Sunday.

DNCC Acting Mayor Jamal Mostafa received the award on behalf of Mayor Atiqul Islam.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the programme virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

DNCC had launched the app so that citizens could easily avail the services provided by them on 10 January, 2021.

Currently, the app has around 30,000 registered members.

It has resolved 9,876 (90%) issues so far.

The application is available for both IOS and Android.
 

