DNCC starts drive against illegal parking on roads ahead of Eid

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
03 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 10:02 pm

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has stepped up its mobile court drive against illegal parking of vehicles on roads ahead of Eid-ul-Adha to keep the city free from traffic gridlock.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam on 19 June said at a meeting of the bus route rationalisation committee that no vehicle will be allowed to park on roads in front of the Gabtoli and Mohakhali bus terminals.     

DNCC Executive Magistrate Parsia Sultana Prianka conducted a mobile court drive against illegal parking on Sunday at the Mohakhali bus terminal in the capital. 

A total of five cases were filed during the drive along with realising Tk7000 in fines.

Besides, a Tk6,500 fine was realised in three cases for illegal parking in front of the Gabtoli terminal. 

Executive Officer of Zone 4 and Executive Magistrate Md Abed Ali conducted the drive on Sunday.

Talking to The Business Standard, Abed Ali said that it is a regular drive against illegal parking, which has been intensified ahead of Eid to keep the streets free of traffic congestion. The drive will be conducted almost every day ahead of Eid. 

