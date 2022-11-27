DNCC to provide birth registration from councilor’s office

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has taken the initiative to provide birth registration to the citizens from the local ward councilor's office to reduce public suffering and make the birth registration process easier.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said that a summary of the matter had been sent to the local government ministry for final approval.

"After getting the final approval, the local councilor will be the registrar, and the secretary of the councilor's office will be the assistant registrar in issuing the birth registration. No one has to go to the regional office," the mayor said at the 18th corporation meeting held on Sunday at the Nagar Bhaban at Gulshan 2 in the capital.

He said that considering the plight and suffering of the people, it was decided to take it to the ward level.

In the board meeting, it was decided to name three roads in Mirpur 13 and 14 sections after 'Bir Muktijoddha Din Mohammad Mollah', 'Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Aziz' and 'Bir Muktijoddha Amir Hossain Mollah' in Sialbari Moore Area.