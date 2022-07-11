DNCC plans modern slaughterhouse next to Gabtoli Haat

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Monday said a modern slaughterhouse would be set up next to the capital's Gabtoli cattle market.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed to build a slaughterhouse equipped with modern amenities," Mayor Atiqul noted at a press briefing held to brief media about the removal of sacrificial animal wastes slaughtered on Eid day.

Photo: TBS/Jahidul Islam

He said, "We will soon start the construction of the slaughterhouse as per the directions given to me by the prime minister."

The slaughterhouse planning will weigh in the possible modernisation options and facilities that can be made available here, Atiqul Islam added.