DNCC Mayor Atiqul tests Covid positive again

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, along with his family members, has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

The mayor and his family members underwent screening for Covid-19 and the reports came positive on Tuesday.

He is currently taking treatment at home. However, he will be admitted to the hospital if necessary upon the advice of a doctor.

The DNCC mayor sought prayers for the recovery of himself and his family. He also asked all to follow the health guideline.

Earlier at the begging of 2020, Mayor Atiqul was infected with Covid-19 along with his family.