DNCC to hold main Eid jammat at Mirpur Golartek field

The main Eid congregation in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will be held at the Mirpur Golartek field at 8am.

Along with the local residents, DNCC Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam, DNCC councilors, and officials will participate in this congregation.

DNCC has organised five Eid congregations in each ward. Under the supervision of councilors, a total of 270 Eid congregations are being organised across 54 wards by the DNCC.

Among these, for the first time, the main DNCC Eid congregation will be held at the Mirpur Golartek field.

The DNCC Mayor said, "To spread the joy of Eid among the residents of Dhaka North, the initiative to organize the main DNCC Eid congregation at the Golartek field has been taken this year."

