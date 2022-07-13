DNCC garbage truck kills biker in Dhaka

DNCC garbage truck kills biker in Dhaka

A motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday when a garbage truck of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) hit him in Mirpur area.

The name of the deceased could not be confirmed yet.

Sources told TBS that the driver of the truck has been detained.

Mohammad Mahe Alam, general manager of DNCC transport department, told TBS, "We have sent people after hearing the news of the accident. We will be able to tell the details after a while."

Kafrul Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Hafizur Rahman informed TBS, "We have learned that a motorcyclist who was hit by a garbage truck of Dhaka North City Corporation died at around 6 pm while undergoing treatment. Family members are in the hospital. They have contacted us, A case will be filed soon."

Earlier, a 17-year-old student of Notre Dame College was killed on November last year after a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) hit him at the Gulistan area.

The incident triggered a country-wide protest.

School students came out in numbers wearing uniforms, remembering the nation of the road safety movement that took place in 2018.

