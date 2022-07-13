DNCC garbage truck kills another youth

A private university student died and two others were injured when a Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) garbage truck hit a motorbike on Wednesday in front of the Police Staff College in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The deceased Sabbir Ahmed Rocky (22), was a resident of Kazipara in Mirpur.

Kafrul police has arrested the driver of the truck, Abdus Salam (50), and a case is being filed.

Kafrul Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC), Hafizur Rahman, told The Business Standard that a motorcycle rider was admitted to Shahid Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the afternoon. He died at around 6pm while undergoing treatment.

Police and witnesses said the garbage truck hit Sabbir's motorcycle while taking a U-turn. The driver tried to flee after the accident but people on the street chased the truck and held the driver in front of the Krishi Bank complex.

DNCC transport division general manager Mahe Alam said they had sent their representatives and communicated with the victim's family.

DNCC Public Relations Officer Maqbul Hossain claimed driver Abdus Salam has a license for driving heavy vehicles.

Seven people have died over the last eight months, hit by garbage trucks of the two city corporations.

A woman was killed on 31 May at Mugda, hit by a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) garbage truck. On 2 April, another DSCC garbage truck at Tilpapara hit a couple on a motorcycle and the wife died later.

On 22 January, a DNCC female cleaner was killed under the Mohakhali flyover by a garbage truck of the same city corporation.

On 24 November last year, Naim Hasan, a Notre Dame College student died, hit by a DSCC truck. The next day, on 25 November, a journalist died on Panthapath, hit by a DNCC truck, and on 23 December, an old woman got killed in Wari by a DSCC truck.