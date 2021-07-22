DNCC clears up sacrificial animal waste from 60 wards, DSCC clears 30

Bangladesh

DNCC clears up sacrificial animal waste from 60 wards, DSCC clears 30

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has completely cleared up the sacrificial animal waste from 60 wards by 22 July 12:30 am while the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has cleared up 30 wards by 8:45 pm on Eid-ul Adha day.

A notice by the DNCC mentions the 60 wards are- 3, 5, 7, 9, 13-44, 46-61, 66-75.

About 95% of waste has been removed from ward 45.

Some 90% of waste has been removed from wards 1, 4, 6, 7, and 14.

In the remaining wards, an average of 85% of waste has been removed.

Meanwhile, the notice sent by DSCC mentions the cleared-up wards are- 10, 32, 34, 36, 38, 39, 43, and 66.

About 95% of waste has been removed from 16 wards, which are- 3, 9, 19, 20, 25, 28, 35, 41, 42, 46, 47, 52, 53, 54, 57, and 71.

And 90% of waste has been removed from wards 23, 31, 31, 33, 40, 44, 45, 48, 50, and 56.

