DNCC approves Tk4,806cr proposed budget

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 08:43 pm

Related News

DNCC approves Tk4,806cr proposed budget

Mayor Atiqul Islam thanked all for the excellent budget considering the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 08:43 pm
File photo: Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam/ UNB
File photo: Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam/ UNB

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has approved a proposed budget of Tk4,806.45 crore for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam made the disclosure at a virtual meeting of the city corporation on Monday, reads a press release. 

He said, "We all have to work sincerely to build Dhaka as a healthy, vibrant and modern city that is free from pollution, illegal occupation and evil people. During the coronavirus pandemic, we have to follow the government's health guidelines."

He thanked all for their cooperation to present an excellent budget considering the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.  

He urged all corporation employees to make the ongoing dengue and chikungunya prevention programmes successful.

Top News

DNCC / Mayor Atiqul Islam / Proposed budget

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

1h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

2h | Videos
TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident