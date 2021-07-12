DNCC approves Tk4,806cr proposed budget

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has approved a proposed budget of Tk4,806.45 crore for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam made the disclosure at a virtual meeting of the city corporation on Monday, reads a press release.

He said, "We all have to work sincerely to build Dhaka as a healthy, vibrant and modern city that is free from pollution, illegal occupation and evil people. During the coronavirus pandemic, we have to follow the government's health guidelines."

He thanked all for their cooperation to present an excellent budget considering the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He urged all corporation employees to make the ongoing dengue and chikungunya prevention programmes successful.