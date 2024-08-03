DMP withdraws personnel from traffic police boxes citing safety reasons

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) withdrew members of traffic police from various police boxes in the capital today (3 August) to "ensure the safety" of its members.

"Traffic police members are deployed at some places considering the overall situation. However, we have withdrawn some members from certain places to ensure they're safe from violence," said Md Munibur Rahman, additional police commissioner of DMP.

The additional police commissioner said this when asked about some empty traffic police boxes in the city.