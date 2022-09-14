DMP urges SSC examinees to head for test centres early

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 03:37 pm

Related News

DMP urges SSC examinees to head for test centres early

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations will begin from 15 September this year

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 03:37 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected.
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has urged all the SSC examinees to keep enough time in hand while leaving their residences for the examination centres due to slow traffic in Dhaka.

"Amid heavy rain over the last few days and ongoing construction in different roads, the movement of vehicles has been very slow due to the accumulation of water on various roads," said Hafiz Al Asad, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of the DMP's Media and Public Relations Department in a press release. 

DMP has banned public access except students within 200 yards of exam centres during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. The announcement was made in a circular signed by DMP Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam on Wednesday (14 September). 

"In order to ensure fair and peaceful examinations in the exam centres, the DMP has completely prohibited public unauthorised access to 200 yards of the centres," read the notice. 

The order will remain in force till the end of the examinations effective Thursday (15 September).

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations will begin from 15 September this year.

The examinations will begin at 11am this year instead of 10am, considering the traffic jam, Education Minister Dipu Moni told the press after a meeting with the National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee at the Secretariat.

Commuters in Dhaka are suffering immensely as heavy rainfall in the last few days caused massive gridlocks on several roads in the capital.

On 13 September, people, in particular the office goers and students, experienced severe traffic jams across the city and were forced to stay put in public and private transports as many roads went under water due to the incessant rain.

In the daily bulletin, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Tuesday said, light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

Under the influence of active monsoon heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram & Sylhet during next 24 hours commencing 12 noon yesterday (Tuesday), read the weather forecast.

This year, the examinations will be held for two hours – 20 minutes for the MCQ part and 1 hour and 40 minutes for the written part, said Education Minister Dipu Moni.

All examinees have been asked to enter exam halls 30 minutes before the exam starts and no one except the exam secretary will be allowed to carry a cellular phone.

The examinations will end on 18 October.

This year, 2,021,868 students are expected to take the SSC and its equivalent exams; last year the number was 2,243,254. The number of candidates has decreased by 221,386 this year.

About 1,599,711 candidates will sit for the SSC exams under nine general education boards, 268,495 for the Dakhil exam under Madrasa Education Board, and 153,662 for vocational exam under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board, the minister said.

Around 3,790 centres have been prepared for the SSC exams across the country.

Usually, the SSC and its equivalent exams take place in February, but this year they were deferred for about four months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They were scheduled to start on 19 June, but were postponed on 17 June due to the deteriorating flood situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.

Top News

DMP / SSC exam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

1h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

6h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

22h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Salman Khan’s clothing brand to open its Dhaka outlet tomorrow

6h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

17h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

17h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

18h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka