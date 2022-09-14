DMP urges SSC examinees to head for test centres early

The traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has urged all the SSC examinees to keep enough time in hand while leaving their residences for the examination centres due to slow traffic in Dhaka.

"Amid heavy rain over the last few days and ongoing construction in different roads, the movement of vehicles has been very slow due to the accumulation of water on various roads," said Hafiz Al Asad, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of the DMP's Media and Public Relations Department in a press release.

DMP has banned public access except students within 200 yards of exam centres during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. The announcement was made in a circular signed by DMP Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam on Wednesday (14 September).

"In order to ensure fair and peaceful examinations in the exam centres, the DMP has completely prohibited public unauthorised access to 200 yards of the centres," read the notice.

The order will remain in force till the end of the examinations effective Thursday (15 September).

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations will begin from 15 September this year.

The examinations will begin at 11am this year instead of 10am, considering the traffic jam, Education Minister Dipu Moni told the press after a meeting with the National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee at the Secretariat.

Commuters in Dhaka are suffering immensely as heavy rainfall in the last few days caused massive gridlocks on several roads in the capital.

On 13 September, people, in particular the office goers and students, experienced severe traffic jams across the city and were forced to stay put in public and private transports as many roads went under water due to the incessant rain.

In the daily bulletin, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Tuesday said, light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

Under the influence of active monsoon heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram & Sylhet during next 24 hours commencing 12 noon yesterday (Tuesday), read the weather forecast.

This year, the examinations will be held for two hours – 20 minutes for the MCQ part and 1 hour and 40 minutes for the written part, said Education Minister Dipu Moni.

All examinees have been asked to enter exam halls 30 minutes before the exam starts and no one except the exam secretary will be allowed to carry a cellular phone.

The examinations will end on 18 October.

This year, 2,021,868 students are expected to take the SSC and its equivalent exams; last year the number was 2,243,254. The number of candidates has decreased by 221,386 this year.

About 1,599,711 candidates will sit for the SSC exams under nine general education boards, 268,495 for the Dakhil exam under Madrasa Education Board, and 153,662 for vocational exam under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board, the minister said.

Around 3,790 centres have been prepared for the SSC exams across the country.

Usually, the SSC and its equivalent exams take place in February, but this year they were deferred for about four months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They were scheduled to start on 19 June, but were postponed on 17 June due to the deteriorating flood situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.