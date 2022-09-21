DMP units put on high alert ahead of Durga Puja

All units of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have been put on high alert ahead of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community.

DMP Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam gave the order at the monthly crime review meeting for August 2022 at DMP headquarters on Wednesday, said a press statement.

"We have to work diligently during the puja to ensure that no untoward incidents occur at the puja mandaps of Dhaka city," the commissioner said on the occasion.

"Ansar members will permanently stay at puja mandaps this year. The police will also be positioned at puja mandaps during the festival," he added.

The DMP commissioner said if any political programme is held peacefully, the police will not intervene. However, he warned that anyone who commits arson in the name of politics will face severe legal consequences.

"We must also be vigilant of those who aim to increase conflict to advance their political agenda," Shafiqul said.

He also instructed police officers to avoid human casualties during political processions.

Police officers with significant contributions in keeping Dhaka city safe and maintaining the law, were awarded at the meeting.