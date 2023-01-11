DMP transfers DC Jashim Uddin from Prosecution Division

In just four months after appointment, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has transferred Deputy Commissioner Jashim Uddin to the post of POM-North Division from Prosecution Division.

Meanwhile, DC Mohammad Anisur Rahman will replace him.

Jashim Uddin was made DC of the Prosecution Division on 1 September last year.

The transfers were announced in a notification on Tuesday.

The move comes two months after the incident of two death row militants fleeing from a Dhaka court premises on 20 November, 2022.

The two convicts – Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Imran, and Abu Siddiq Sohel – were among the eight members of the banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam who were given the death sentence in February 2021 for the murder of publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan in 2015.