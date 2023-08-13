DMP starts block raids ahead of 15 August

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has started block raids in the capital to ensure security on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15 August.

DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Saturday announced block raids and special drives during 12-14 August. The DMP chief has instructed officers to be alert particularly against extremist activities and check provocative rumours on social media.

DMP's crime, detective, counter terrorism and other units have been instructed to conduct block raids and search operations in view of the upcoming National Mourning Day and overall situation, said DMP spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner Faruk Hossain.

The raids would be conducted at all residential areas, hotels, dormitories, slums, suspected coaching centres, schools, clinics, abandoned factories, and messes within the Dhaka metropolitan region, according to the instructions.

Faruk said that it was their routine work to conduct block raids at different times.

In the past, police earlier conducted several block raids, which the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party alleged chiefly targeted its leaders and activists.

When asked about the allegation, Faruk said that the raids are not aimed at any political party.