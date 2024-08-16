DMP seizes Tk3.11cr, including foreign currency, from ex-senior secretary's residence

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has seized Tk3.12cr worth of local and foreign currencies from the residence of Shah Kamal, the former senior secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of DMP conducted a raid at the residence located at 29/2 and 3, Block F, in Mohammadpur's Babar Road today (16 August).

The recovered amount includes Tk3.1 crore in cash, prize bonds worth Tk74,400, and foreign currency worth over Tk10 lakh.