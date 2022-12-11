DMP issues traffic guidelines on Victory Day

Motorbikers often face accidents due to bumps created by high and low layers of pitches on the roads without any divider or mark. The photo was taken from Uttara in the capital recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued guidelines for vehicular movement at key points in the capital on the occasion of Victory Day to be celebrated on December 16 next.

In observance of the day, the Victory Day parade will take place at the National Parade Square in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, said a DMP press release here today.

The DMP Traffic Division has barred vehicular movement except for sticker-holders on some major routes beside the parade-ground areas from 5 am to 1 pm on that day.

The restricted routes are Sonargaon crossing to Farmgate, Khejur Bagan crossing to Aeroplane crossing and Rokeya Sarani to Mirpur-10 Gol Chattar, Shyamoli, Shishu Mela crossing and 60 feet to Rokeya Sarani via Agargaon light crossing; from Mohakhali-Jahangir Gate to Agargaon link road through a new road in front of Prime Minister's Office; Love road East corner (Purbo-matha), Bijay Sarani crossing-Aeroplane crossing, Crescent Lake to Ganobhaban crossing and Suhrawardy Hospital South Side Road, Agricultural University Road, Defense Ministry side to BICC crossing via Planning Commission.

The guests have also been advised to use the routes and park their vehicles at the designated places mentioned on their invitation cards for attending the parade ceremony.

The VVIPs, VIPs and invited guests will go to the Savar Smriti Shoudho from 4:30 am on the road from Dhaka to the Savar Smriti Shoudho via Amin Bazar on the eve of the Great Victory Day.

The vehicles including buses, minibuses, trucks and lorries have been advised to avoid Gabtali, Amin Bazar Bridge-Savar road from 3:30 am on December 15 to 10:30 am on December 16 and use Dhaka Airport Road-Abdullahpur crossing-Agulia as an alternative route.

The Dhaka-bound vehicles using the Amin Bazar route from Aricha have been requested to enter Dhaka from Nabinagar Bazar via Ashulia.

The DMP has also advised that Dhaka-bound vehicles from Tangail via Ashulia enter Dhaka via the Kaliakair-Gazipur Chowrasta-Tongi route.