DMP issues traffic guideline for 'Ratha Yatra' festival tomorrow

Hindu devotees pull the &quot;Rath&quot; or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Ratha Yatra or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India, 4 July, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Hindu devotees pull the "Rath" or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Ratha Yatra or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India, 4 July, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today (6 July) urged all vehicle users and drivers for avoiding the roads used for "Ratha Yatra", one of the major religious festivals of Hindu community to be celebrated tomorrow.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has chalked out a nine-day Ratha Yatra festival in Dhaka.

Marking the festival, a colourful procession will be brought out at 3pm from Swamibagh temple with carrying images and idols of Sri Jagannath Dev, his brother Sri Balaram and sister Srimati Subhadra on three largely build Rathas (chariots).

The devotees will pull the ropes of the chariots (Rathas) from Swamibagh Ashram through Jaikali Temple intersection, Ittefaq crossing, Motijheel Shapla Chattar, Dainik Bangla intersection, Rajuk Bhaban crossing, Gulistan, Golapshah Mazar, Police Headquarters, Government Employees Hospital, High Court crossing, Doel Chattar, Central Shaheed Minar, Jagannath Hall, Palashi Crossing and rounded up the Ratha Yatra on the premises of the Dhakeshwari National Temple, reads a press release.

The DMP has requested vehicle users and drivers to use alternative routes avoiding these streets on the occasion.

Ulto Ratha Yatra (reverse journey) will be brought out at 3pm on 15 July from Dhakeshwari National Temple.

Devotees will pull the ropes of the chariots on the same route from Dhakeshwari Temple to Swamibagh ISKCON temple.

