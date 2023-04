DMP issues traffic advisory for Pahela Baishakh

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued traffic guidelines for vehicular movement at key points in the capital on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh on 14 April.

Traffic will be closed on the roads around Bangla Motor-Hotel InterContinental-Shahbagh-TSC-Doyel Chattar; Hotel InterContinental-Kakrail- Matsya Bhaban-Kodom Foara; Matsya Bhaban-Shahbagh-Kataban; Palashi-Central Shaheed Minar-Doyel Chattar-High Court; Bakshi Bazar-Central Shaheed Minar-TSC; Shahidullah Hall-Doyel Chattar; and Nilkhet-TSC.

There will be diversions and road blocks at the points around Ramna Park and Suhrawardy Udyan. The routes are:

Banglamotor crossing, Paribag crossing, Navy Admission Information Centre, Shahbagh crossing, Moghbazar crossing, Minto Road crossing, Officers Club crossing, Kakrail Church crossing, ACC Lane, Shilpakala Academy Lane, Carpet Lane, Matsya Bhavan crossing, Segunbagicha, Kadam Foara crossing, Doel Chatwar crossing, Shibbari crossing, Dhaka University Medical crossing, Jagannath Hall crossing, Vaskarya crossing, Nilkhet crossing, Kantaban crossing, Aziz Super Market alley, BCS Administration gap, Sakura alley, Sabzi Bagan crossing, Police Bhavan Crossing, Sugandha crossing, UBL crossing, Government Employees Hospital crossing and Shahidullah Hall crossing.

The traffic division has also designated seven roads as parking lots for the day.

Vehicles may be parked on: the Navy Admission Information Centre-Holy Family Hospital route, Zero Point-UBL Abdul Gani Road, Matsya Bhaban-Segunbagicha, Shilpakala Academy alley, Sugandha-Officers Club, Katabon-Nilkhet-Palashi and Doyel Chattar-Shahidullah Hall