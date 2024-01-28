DMP imposes restriction as 12th JS session begins Tuesday

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed some restrictions to maintain peace and discipline in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) and adjacent areas as the 12th Jatiya Sangsad's maiden session is set to begin on Tuesday.

The restrictions will come to effect from 12 midnight on Monday, a release of the DMP said.

Under the restrictions carrying of firearms, explosive items and other harmful substances will remain strictly prohibited in the areas. Side by side restrictions were given on holding any type of rally, procession and protest meeting.

The purview of the restricted areas are- Mohakhali Crossing to Banglamotor Crossing via Old Airport, West corner of Banglamotor Link to SAARC Fountain near hotel Sonargaon, East corner of Panthopath to Farmgate via Green Road, Shyamoli Circle of Mirpur Road to Dhanmondi-16, Rokeya Sharani to Bijoy Sarani via Old Division Crossing, East corner of Indira Road to West corner of Manik Mia Avenue, reserve area of JS and adjacent all roads of JS.

The restriction will remain enforced till the end of the session, the release said.