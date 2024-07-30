DMP filed 53 murder cases over quota protest violence: Official 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 06:33 pm

File photo of violence during quota protests in front of Dhaka College. Photo: TBS
File photo of violence during quota protests in front of Dhaka College. Photo: TBS

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has so far registered 264 cases, including 53 murder cases, over the recent violence centring the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

At least 2,850 people have been arrested in the cases filed with 50 police stations of DMP, Additional Commissioner of Police Biplob Kumar Sarker disclosed today (30 July).

When asked about the murder case, he said, "53 murder cases have been filed. Some of these were filed by the families of those killed while some were filed by the police on behalf of the state."

The DMP official said completely fair and impartial investigations will be conducted in the cases.

"Police will conduct an impartial role while investigating. The DMP commissioner himself will supervise the investigations.

"Senior officers have been instructed to monitor these cases. Any killing is certainly tragic. Police do not desire any deaths," said Biplob.

He also said currently, those in detention, are being interrogated under remand. Block raids and drives are being conducted on the information given by them. 

"If anyone tries to do business with arrests, strict actions will be taken against them. Action will also be taken after proper analysis of the incident of death of students in police firing."

