DMP deputy commissioner show caused for violating polls code

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 06:55 pm

DMP Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin has been served the notice for attending an Awami League candidate's rally in Feni on 25 December.

The Election Commission must scrutinise the candidates adequately to ensure a fair election. Photo: Collected
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin has been served a show cause notice for attending an Awami League candidate's rally in Feni, violating the election code of conduct.

The Election Inquiry Committee for Feni-2 constituency issued the notice today (4 January), asking him to explain his actions in writing to the committee on 5 January.

Referring to a news article published on 4 January, the notice stated that DMP Deputy Commissioner Jashim Uddin attended the Feni-2 Awami League candidate's rally in Jahanpur village of Sharshdi union in Feni Sadar upazila on 25 December. It mentioned that the article contains a photo of Jashim Uddin wearing flower garlands, which goes against the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008.

