DMP deputy commissioner show caused for violating polls code

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin has been served a show cause notice for attending an Awami League candidate's rally in Feni, violating the election code of conduct.

The Election Inquiry Committee for Feni-2 constituency issued the notice today (4 January), asking him to explain his actions in writing to the committee on 5 January.

Referring to a news article published on 4 January, the notice stated that DMP Deputy Commissioner Jashim Uddin attended the Feni-2 Awami League candidate's rally in Jahanpur village of Sharshdi union in Feni Sadar upazila on 25 December. It mentioned that the article contains a photo of Jashim Uddin wearing flower garlands, which goes against the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008.