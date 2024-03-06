DMP conducts 1,347 drives since Bailey Road fire, files 20 cases

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 06:59 pm

File Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
File Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has conducted 1,347 drives since the 29 February Bailey Road fire that killed 46.

Due to the lack of fire safety measures in establishments, DMP arrested 872 people during the drives and filed 20 cases so far, DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Niyoti Roy said today (6 March). 

Among the drives, 1,132 were conducted in restaurants, 207 in shops keeping gas cylinders and eight in chemical warehouses. 

A total of 887 arrestees were produced in the court following the drives so far.

