DMP conducted 562 drives since Bailey Road fire, produces 229 to court

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 March, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 07:51 pm

Among the 562 drives, 455 were conducted in restaurants, while 104 were in shops keeping gas cylinders and three in chemical godowns

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has conducted 562 drives since the 29 February Bailey Road fire that killed 46.

Due to the lack of fire safety measures, DMP has produced 229 arrestees to the court so far, said DMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (ADC) Niyoti Roy today (5 March). 

Among the 562 drives, 455 were conducted in restaurants, while 104 were in shops keeping gas cylinders and three in chemical godowns. 

Five cases have been filed in the drives so far.

On the night of 29 February, a fire broke out in a seven-storey building located on Bailey Road, killing 46 people. The building housed multiple restaurants. 

The fire led to widespread discussion on the fire safety of several other such buildings located all across Dhaka, and mobile courts of DSCC and Rajuk are conducting raids in these buildings.

The mobile courts sealed off Gawsia Twin Peak in Dhanmondi's Sat Masjid Road and Keari Crescent in Jigatola yesterday.

It also sealed off a seven-storied building in Khilgaon's Shahid Baki Road today for operating restaurants without permits in a residential building.

