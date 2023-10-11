DMP commissioner takes dinner with Rajarbag chefs, mess boys

The newly appointed Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Habibur Rahman set a unique example by taking dinner with the chefs and mess boys of Rajarbagh Police Lines last night.

Welfare and Force Department under the DMP organized a rare event called 'Randhon Bandhone' for the cooks and mess boys where he sat at a table with them and took dinner.

He enjoyed songs, poetries and stories with them, which was turned into a fantastic programme last evening. He also listened to everyone very attentively.

During the event, the DMP commissioner said, "I sat at the same table with the forces after the Jumma prayers last Friday, and checked food quality, which was very good. In the future, the cooking of foods will be monitored and those who cook well, they will be rewarded. Cooking is an art."

"No work is inferior. Even as a cook, there is no way to look into your work is neglected. It is necessary to work with honesty and sincerity," he said.

Around 200 cooks and mess boys were present on the occasion. They became impressed getting their commissioner for the first time. Later, 10 people were awarded through a raffle draw from among the cooks and mess boys.

Earlier, on the first day of taking charge as DMP Commissioner, he visited the mess, barracks and canteen of Rajarbagh Police Lines to boost the morality of the field-level policemen.

Additional Police Commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhter; Joint Commissioner Saifullah Al Mamun; Deputy Commissioners Salma Syed Poly, and RM Faizur Rahman along with various ranks of police officers were present.