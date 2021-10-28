DMP chief Shafiqul’s tenure extended by 1 year

The government has extended the tenure of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam by one year, on a contract basis.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard today.

Shafiqul Islam was appointed as the 34th Commissioner of DMP on 7 September, 2019.

He was due to retire on 30 October at the end of his working age.

Before taking the new charge, Shafiqul played the role of chief of the CID as an additional inspector general (Addl IGP) of Police. He joined the Bangladesh Police as an assistant superintendent of police through the 8th Bangladesh Civil Service examination.

Throughout his career, Shafiqul worked as a superintendent of police in Narayanganj, Patuakhali, Sunamganj and Cumilla.

He also acted as the police commissioner of Chattogram, deputy inspector general of Dhaka range police, additional IGP headquarters (HRM) and chief of the anti-terrorism unit.

For his extraordinary efforts and gallantry in the police department, he was also adorned several times with the Bangladesh Police Medal.

Shafiqul Islam was born in a prominent Muslim family at Alamdanga in Chuadanga. In 1986, he graduated from the Bangladesh Agriculture University in Mymensingh.