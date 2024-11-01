DMP bans all gatherings in Kakrail ahead of JP's planned rally tomorrow

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has banned all types of public gathering in the capital's Kakrail area tomorrow (2 November).

The DMP issued a public notice, signed by DMP Commissioner Md Mainul Hasan, in this regard today (1 November).

The DMP imposed the ban as per Section 29 of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance to maintain public order amid the recent circumstances, reads the notice.

The ban came hours after Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader said the party would hold its pre-announced rally in Kakrail tomorrow at any cost.

Quader made the remark while addressing an emergency press briefing at the party chairman's Banani office, after a group of student-public under the banner of "Anti-Fascism Student, Worker and Public" last night (31 October) set fire and vandalised the party's headquarters in the capital's Bijoynagar area, following a clash with the party's men.

"We will hold the rally on Saturday even if it costs us our lives… We will continue to fight for the betterment of the country, even if it kills us," he said.

Meanwhile, Gono Odhikar Parishad said it will not allow the Jatiyo Party to hold the rally terming it an "ally of fascism".

Asked about the DMP ban, Jatiyo Party Secretary General Mojibul Haque Chunnu told The Business Standard that the party will hold a meeting at their Banani office tonight to come up with a decision regarding their rally.