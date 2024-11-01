DMP bans all gatherings in Kakrail ahead of JP's planned rally tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 08:30 pm

Related News

DMP bans all gatherings in Kakrail ahead of JP's planned rally tomorrow

The DMP imposed the ban as per Section 29 of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance to maintain public order amid the recent circumstances, it said in a public notice

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 08:30 pm
DMP bans all gatherings in Kakrail ahead of JP&#039;s planned rally tomorrow

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has banned all types of public gathering in the capital's Kakrail area tomorrow (2 November).

The DMP issued a public notice, signed by DMP Commissioner Md Mainul Hasan, in this regard today (1 November).

The DMP imposed the ban as per Section 29 of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance to maintain public order amid the recent circumstances, reads the notice.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The ban came hours after Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader said the party would hold its pre-announced rally in Kakrail tomorrow at any cost.

Quader made the remark while addressing an emergency press briefing at the party chairman's Banani office, after a group of student-public under the banner of "Anti-Fascism Student, Worker and Public" last night (31 October) set fire and vandalised the party's headquarters in the capital's Bijoynagar area, following a clash with the party's men.

"We will hold the rally on Saturday even if it costs us our lives… We will continue to fight for the betterment of the country, even if it kills us," he said.

Meanwhile, Gono Odhikar Parishad said it will not allow the Jatiyo Party to hold the rally terming it an "ally of fascism". 

Asked about the DMP ban, Jatiyo Party Secretary General Mojibul Haque Chunnu told The Business Standard that the party will hold a meeting at their Banani office tonight to come up with a decision regarding their rally.

Top News

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) / Ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

1h | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

2h | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

1d | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

4h | Videos
China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

3h | Videos
Musk can continue with election cash giveaways for now

Musk can continue with election cash giveaways for now

1h | Videos
From food to fashion, Bangladesh sees consumption crunch

From food to fashion, Bangladesh sees consumption crunch

7h | Videos