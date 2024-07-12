DMP asks commuters to leave with ample time in hand as many Dhaka roads get submerged

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 01:00 pm

Dhaka experienced 60 millimeters of rainfall between 6am to 9am this morning

Almost waist-deep water in Green Road, Dhaka, as heavy rains washed over the city since morning on 12 July 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Almost waist-deep water in Green Road, Dhaka, as heavy rains washed over the city since morning on 12 July 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has asked commuters to leave for their destinations with ample time in hand as many roads of the capital went underwater due to heavy rain since the morning. 

In a release this morning (12 July) the DMP Traffic Division said the rainwater is causing many vehicles to break down in the middle of the road, creating traffic jams. 

According to the release, the affected areas are: Fakirapul, Nayapaltan, Baitul Mukarram, Shantinagar, Malibagh intersection, Arambagh, Progati Sarani, New Market, Dhanmondi Rapa Plaza, Bangshal, Mirpur Rokeya Sarani, Dayaganj intersection, Sayedabad Bus Terminal, Nimtali, Toynbee Circular Road, Dhanmondi 27, Elephant Road, Matsyabhaban, Kawran Bazar, Bijoy Sarani, Dhaka Gate VIP Road, and Mirpur Mazar Road.

Dhaka experienced 60 millimeters of rainfall between 6am to 9am this morning, said Tariful Newaz Kabir, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department. 

Amid heavy rain and waterlogging, many people were seen wading through ankle-deep water to reach their destinations. 

The rainwater also entered private vehicles, and CNG-run autorickshaws travelling along the main roads, leading to engine damage and breakdowns, motorists said.

heavy rainfall / waterlogging / Dhaka / Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)

