DMP arrests 61 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Bangladesh

BSS
05 May, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 07:16 pm

Related News

DMP arrests 61 for selling, consuming drugs in city

BSS
05 May, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 07:16 pm
DMP arrests 61 for selling, consuming drugs in city

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 61 people on the charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am today.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6am of May 4 to 6am today, according to a DMP release.

In those separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 7,048 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 52 grams and 432 puria (small packet) of heroin, 24.450 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and 5.180 litres locally made liquor from their possessions, the release added.

Police filed 42 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.

Top News

DMP / drugs case / Yaba

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

10h | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

10h | Thoughts
Honda targeted the Euro R range to a more mature crowd which is reflected in the subtle and sleeper-esque styling of this CL1 generation. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Torneo Euro R: the docile Type R

9h | Wheels
Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What should you do with headache?

What should you do with headache?

10h | TBS Health
50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

1d | TBS Stories
Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

6h | TBS Insight
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022