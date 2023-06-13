Divorce rate twice as high in 2022: BBS

The divorce rate in Bangladesh has increased twice as high in 2022 than the previous year, according to the Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics (BSVS) 2022 report by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The gross divorce rate, per thousand, has increased from 0.7 in 2021 to 1.4 in 2022, the survey found.

The information was revealed at the conference room of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday (13 June).

The report was presented by Md Alamgir Hossain, director of the project. Planning Minister MA Mannan was present as chief guest on the occasion while State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam attended as special guest.

The report further said the divorce rate in rural areas increased from 0.8 to 1.8. Whereas, divorces in the city went from 0.5 to 1.0.

Refuting the findings, Professor ASM Amanullah of Dhaka University said the initial calculation method of the BBS is not accurate. "Due to incorrect methods, real information does not emerge. In fact, the rate of divorce in the country is higher."

"Not only in our country but also globally, the divorce rate has been higher since the Covid-19 outbreak. Relationships got strained due to the global economic recession," he said.