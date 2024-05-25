What makes Chattogram's new Nagar Bhaban iconic

A computer-generated model of the future 18-storey Nagar Bhaban of CCC. Construction of the actual building is underway on a 38,490-square-foot plot in the heart of the city, replacing the old building in Andarkilla. Photo: TBS

Highlights:

The 18-story Nagar Bhaban will symbolise Chattogram's rich heritage

It will have a waste treatment plant, rainwater harvesting system, solar panels

The building will feature three basements for parking 160 vehicles

The ground floor will feature a reception, an archive, and a Mujib Corner

Chattogram City Corporation's (CCC) dream of a new Nagar Bhaban, envisioned 15 years ago by former mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, is finally on its way to becoming a reality.

Planned to be a beacon of heritage, the 18-story building will boast modern features like an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) for wastewater management, a Rainwater Harvesting System for conservation, and a rooftop Solar Energy Plant.

CCC Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury officially inaugurated the construction of this much-awaited building on 6 May.

Farzana Mukta, executive engineer of CCC, told TBS that the new building is being constructed on a 38,490 square foot (53 Katha) plot in the heart of the city, replacing the old city building in the Andarkilla area.

Discussing the exterior of the iconic building, its architect Sohel Mahmud Shakur told TBS that the design aligns with the vision of the late mayor Mohiuddin Chowdhury.

"He [Mohiuddin] wanted to give the building a heritage and unique appearance, reflecting the name of the area, Andarkilla, which means the inner side of a fort. Since the building is meant to embody the rich heritage of the port city Chattogram, we tried to design its exterior to resemble an ancient structure," Sohel continued.

"In the original design, it was a 25-storey building. Later, it was changed to 21-storey. In the latest design, it is now an 18-story building with three-storey basements," he said.

"While designing, we aimed to maintain sufficient open spaces around the building, featuring green landscapes. Additionally, a large clock will be installed on the 8th-floor wall to give the building a distinctive look," the architect added.

What's inside the new Nagar Bhaban

The building will feature three basements with a parking capacity for 160 cars. The ground floor will accommodate a reception, an archive, a Mujib Corner, and open spaces.

The first floor will include another reception area, open space, and a waiting room for service seekers, while the second floor will be designated for a bank.

On the 3rd floor, CCC intends to establish a museum highlighting the abundant history of Bangladesh, particularly focusing on Chattogram.

The 4th floor will accommodate the offices of the CCC mayor, chief executive officer and their personal assistants, and a spacious conference hall.

The 5th floor will house all secretaries, along with BCS cadres serving the CCC, while the 6th and 7th floors will be designated for the engineering departments.

On the 8th floor, there will be a project office and a training centre. The 9th floor is planned to accommodate the city planning department, while the 10th floor will be dedicated to the conservancy and waste management departments.

The accounts department will occupy the 11th floor, while the revenue and estate departments will be situated on the 12th floor. On the 13th floor, two distinctive service departments provided by CCC — Education and Health — will be located.

The 14th floor will accommodate the IT department along with a large prayer room. A community hall and offices for CCC councillors will be situated on the 15th floor.

The 16th floor will feature a guest house for hosting visitors, and the top floor will house an auditorium for conducting monthly general meetings.

Construction will be in phases

CCC Executive Engineer Farzana Mukta said, "The building structure is being erected on 19,770 square feet, leaving nearly half of the total land area unoccupied."

"Construction will be done in multiple phases. In the first phase, construction of three basements and three floors is underway, with a total expenditure exceeding Tk28.20 crore, entirely financed by the CCC," she said.

"We have entered agreements with two construction firms — Mrs Taher Brother Limited and Mojid Sons Construction Limited — to complete the first phase by June 2025. Presently, 37 out of the total 320 shore piles for the building have been completed," Farzana Mukta said.

Additionally, the tender for the second phase of construction will be announced in November of this year, added the CCC executive engineer.

Why the delay

The journey to this new Nagar Bhaban began back on 11 March 2010, with the laying of the foundation stone by then-mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury.

However, the project faced several challenges over the years, including financial limitations and obtaining ministerial approval.

Despite these hurdles, the current administration's dedication has revived hopes for completing this vital urban development project.