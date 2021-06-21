Unnecessary footbridges in Sylhet city raise eyebrow

Districts

Debojyoti Das
21 June, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 01:21 pm

Related News

Unnecessary footbridges in Sylhet city raise eyebrow

Two more footbridges are being built in the city although a Tk1.63 crore one here is abandoned since its construction

Debojyoti Das
21 June, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 01:21 pm
File photo of a foot overbridge. Picture: Collected
File photo of a foot overbridge. Picture: Collected

The Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) is constructing two more footbridges in the city although a Tk1.63 crore bridge has been lying abandoned for six years, thanks to lack of planning and foresight.  

Dignitaries and civil society members have alleged that these unnecessary and unplanned projects have been taken up to gobble up money.  These will not serve any purpose of the city dwellers.  It will only be a waste of public money. 

In 2015, the corporation constructed a footbridge at Court Point in Bandar Bazar area in the city. Since then, the bridge has been lying abandoned. This unnecessary structure has now become a nuisance for widening the road and people in the vicinity.

The bridge has also become a problem for the corporation as they could not sell it for not getting a fair price even after multiple sales initiatives. 

Of the two footbridges, the construction work of the footbridge at Titlagarh near MC College has been completed. The place for another bridge has not been finalised yet. The corporation is constructing those bridges at a cost of Tk3.58 crore, according to the corporation sources.

However, the footbridge can be constructed at Humayun Rashid square or near the main gate of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.

Visiting the Titlagarh area recently, the footbridge was found also empty like that at Court Point.  Pedestrians were seen crossing the road on foot under the overbridge.

Abdul Karim Kim, coordinator of the civil society movement in Sylhet, said not the students, the goons will benefit from the footbridge at Court Point.

He further said city dwellers will not benefit from the bridge, rather it is a waste of public money. The footbridge poses risks as the Court Point area hosts many public programmes. Terrorists can launch attacks from the abandoned bridge. 

City corporation officials say the use of the footbridge will increase when MC College and Government College in Titlagarh area will open. Students will cross the road using the bridge.  It has been constructed keeping in mind the safety of the students.

The corporation is constructing two more footbridges to meet the needs of commuters, SCC chief engineer Noor Azizur Rahman said, admitting that the Court Point bridge has been lying abandoned for years.  

Blaming commuters' lack of awareness and less interest in using the footbridge, he said the footbridge is not unnecessary. People have to be aware of using the footbridges.

As many trucks cross Tilagarh area, the bridge here is important for the safety of the students, the engineer opined. 

City Mayor ArifulHaque Chowdhury could not be reached despite multiple attempts over mobile phone.

As the first footbridge in Sylhet at Court Point has been unused since its inception, the corporation took the initiative to sell it at auction. But interested people want to pay only Tk22 lakh for the bridge.  

In this context, the city corporation stepped back from the decision to sell it.  

SCC chief executive officer MLA Roy Chowdhury said the tender was floated twice for the sale of the footbridge.  But none wanted to pay more than Tk22 lakh. The structure remained unsold as the corporation did not get a fair price.  Now it has no plans to relocate the bridge.

On condition of anonymity, a leader of the business association of MadhubanSuperMarket, next to the footbridge at Court Point, said, "We objected when the bridge was built.  There is no need for a footbridge on such a small road.  What is more, people cannot see our market because of the bridge.  But the authorities did not pay heed to our objections."  

MunirHelal, a member of the Sylhet chapter of SochetonNagorik Committee, said the city corporation's key responsibility is to ensure civic rights to city dwellers.  Without going that way, it is busy taking up projects, including footbridges in the places where pedestrians do not use them.  

This is a waste of public money, he said. 

Bangladesh / Top News

foot over bridge / Footbridge / Sylhet / Sylhet City Corporation (SCC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

55m | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

1h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

1h | Videos
Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020