Two globally vulnerable Binturongs rescued in Moulvibazar

Districts

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 06:25 pm

Related News

Two globally vulnerable Binturongs rescued in Moulvibazar

Divisional Forest Officer Razaul Karim Chowdhury said the animals were taken to Lauachhara rescue centre and they will be released in the forest later

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 06:25 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Two rare Binturongs, one vulture and monkey were rescued in a joint drive by the Forest Department and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Jalalia road at Sreemangal of Moulvibazar.

Stand For Our Endangered Wildlife (SEW), a voluntary organisation, informed the Forest Department on Wednesday that an organisation called Bird Club and Breeding Center caged some animals, including the rare and endangered Binturongs.  

Later, the Forest Department along with RAB conducted a raid and rescued the animals in the afternoon.

Divisional Forest Officer Razaul Karim Chowdhury said the animals were taken to Lauachhara rescue centre and they will be released in the forest later.

"We will investigate into the matter why the animals were kept caged and take legal action accordingly," said the forest official.

Professor Kamrul Islam, a teacher of Jahangirnagar University's Zoology department, said the rare and endangered Binturongs are found in deep forests of Sylhet, Chattagram and Chattagram Hill Tracts.

"People called them bears but they are actually not bears," said the professor.

Binturong (scientific name: Arctictis binturong) is the largest species of the Viverridae, only rivalled by the African civet. They are found in the dense tropical rainforests of Southeast Asia across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia to Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Yunnan in China, and from Sumatra, Kalimantan and Java in Indonesia to Palawan in the Philippines.

Bangladesh / Top News / Environment

Binturong / Bearcat / IUCN Red Listed Animal Species / IUCN / Forest Department (FD) / RAB / Moulvibazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

4h | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

4h | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

6
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August