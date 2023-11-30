Two elderly pedestrians killed in separate road accidents in Ctg

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 04:59 pm

Two elderly pedestrians killed in separate road accidents in Ctg

The accidents occurred in Patiya and Sitakunda upazilas of the district

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

Two elderly men, both around 80 years old, were killed in separate road accidents while crossing roads in Chattogram on Wednesday (30 November).

The accidents occurred in Patiya and Sitakunda upazilas of the district.

One of the deceased was killed when a speeding passenger bus crushed him on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway near Patiya Vellapara area around 11:30am. 

The deceased was identified as Md Yusuf, 80, son of late Gura Mia from Maliara union of Patiya upazila.

Confirming the incident, Patiya Highway Police Inspector Towfik told The Business Standard, "A speeding bus hit the man when he was trying to cross the road at Nadia Colony near Vellapara Bridge. He died on the spot."

The driver fled the scene, but the police have seized the bus and legal proceedings are underway, said the inspector.

Another elderly man was killed when a speeding pickup van hit him from behind in Borodarogahat area on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Sitakunda upazila around 10am. 

The deceased was identified as Nurul Alam, 80, son of late Kabir Ahmed, hailing from Mohalonga area of the upazila.

Kumira Highway police station Sub-Inspector Alamgir Hossain told TBS, "An unidentified speeding pickup van hit the man when he was crossing the highway, leaving him dead on the spot."

"Upon receiving information we rushed to the spot and recovered the body. A case is under process in this connection and we are trying to trace the pickup van," he added.

