Truck torched on highway in Sirajganj

A truck was set on fire on the highway in Sirajganj, 9 November. Photo: Collected

A truck was set on fire near the Bangabandhu Bridge West Link Highway in Sirajganj today.

"Miscreants tried to cause damage by setting the truck on fire on Thursday (9 November) morning. The fire was brought under control very quickly," Sirajganj Additional Superintendent of Police Samiul Alam told The Business Standard.

Witnesses said a group of people set fire to the truck on te highway in the Kamarkhand Upazila of Sirajganj.

They quickly escaped after setting the fire.