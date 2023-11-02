Truck torched on Dhaka-Dinajpur highway in Bogura

A truck was torched on the Dhaka-Dinajpur highway in Bogura today as the three-day-long nationwide blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their allies entered its last day.

"Miscreants poured petrol on a truck and set it on fire in the Baropur area of Bogura around 12pm on Thursday (2 November). The perpetrators do not seem to be local residents. Criminals from far away are coming and committing crimes and escaping. We are taking this very seriously. Very soon they will be brought under the law," RAB-12 Company Commander Mir Monir Hossain told The Business Standard.

Noor Alam. driver and also the owner of the truck said, "I was at home for the last two days due to the blockade. The truck was garaged. As today is the last day of the blockade, I took the truck out of the garage to wash it. I was on my way taking it for servicing. 6-7 youths standing on the side of the road came and poured petrol on the truck and set it on fire."

He tried to douse the flames on his own after the miscreants left but got injured by the fire.

Later, the fire was brought under control with the help of law enforcement agencies.

A cargo truck was torched on the Dhaka-Dinajpur highway yesterday. The miscreants were wearing masks and fled after setting the car on fire.