Teen gangs rampant in Kushtia

Under the protection of influential local figures, over a dozen teenage gangs in Kushtia have grown desperate, flexing their muscle throughout the town's streets and neighbourhoods.

Gang members proudly display their insignias on T-shirts with strange and vulgar gang names, while brandishing images of weapons and drug use on social media without restraint.

They often hold parties in the town's neighbourhood alleys with ear-splitting sound systems serving as the backdrop for their open displays of strength.

Gangs like BSB, Hunting Boy, KBS, and Black Sips, among others, are manipulated by political leaders. As a consequence, they delve deeper into criminal enterprises, notably the drug trade, according to police reports.

Sohel Rana, officer-in-charge of Kushtia police station, said that an updated list of teen gangs is being prepared. This number is much higher now than it was a few years ago.

"Operations will continue according to the list," he added.

Police on 3 February recovered the dismembered body of Milon Hossain, 24, who had gone missing a few days earlier, from a char of the Padma River in Sadar upazila of Kushtia. Police later arrested six people, including SK Sajeeb, an expelled Chhatra League leader, in connection with the murder.

In the preliminary interrogation, the arrestees confessed that they, led by Sajeeb, murdered Milon for money, the police said. Sajeeb led the largest teen gang in the district, shielded by a local leader.

Earlier, Sajeeb was expelled from the BCL district committee for vandalising the Kushtia 250-bed General Hospital and harassing interns physically. Later he was arrested in a vandalism case but had walked out of jail in the case a few days back.

Sajeeb's gang primarily consists of individuals from lower-middle-class backgrounds, locals said. They initially gained influence during local processions and subsequently engaged in various criminal activities under the patronage of political figures.

Exploiting these connections, they carved out territories for their respective gangs, dividing the area to establish dominance.

Police report the existence of 13 teenage gangs in Kushtia town, each comprising 20 to 25 members led by leaders and activists affiliated with political parties.

Among Kushtia's top youth gangs are BackStreet Boys, Bad Boys, BSB, HSB, RLB, CWB, RDKS, Ardent Boys, KCB, DB, KKG, VDLEMB, and Zero Zero Seven.

They are highly active in Kushtia's Thanapara, Singarmor, Islamia College, Chhoy Rastar More, East Majampur, Saddam Bazar, Shokal Shondha, Jhautala, Rabgoli, Hospital, and Alpha Mor and on the east and west sides of Haripur Bridge. The boundary walls of the town's houses bear the names of these groups.

They terrorise these areas, often speeding around on expensive motorcycles. Gang names are prominently displayed on walls, with logos serving as identification.