South Bengal International Trading to invest $33m in Sabrang Tourism Park

Highlights

South Bengal International Trading will build hotels and resorts in the park

It is likely to create employment for 300 people

Beza has allocated two acres of land in the park to South Bengal International Trading

So far 21 companies have proposed investing around $400million

Sabrang Tourism Park will create direct and indirect employment opportunities for around 35,000 people

South Bengal International Trading Ltd has decided to invest $33 million in Sabrang Tourism Park, which will be the country's first exclusive tourism park in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar on 882.26 acres of land owned by the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza).

Beza has allocated two acres of land in the park to the company where it will build hotels and resorts, which is likely to create employment for at least 300 people, said Md Ashraf Ali, chairman of South Bengal International Trading.

Beza sources said that so far 21 companies have proposed investing around $400 million.

"Primarily, our plan is to invest $33 million for building hotels and resorts in the park. The investment may rise later as we are trying to attract foreign investors to invest here," Ashraf Ali told The Business Standard (TBS).

South Bengal International Trading made an agreement with Beza on land allocation on Tuesday, he added.

South Bengal International Trading is a subsidiary of South Bengal Group which is involved in real estate, garments, trading, and tours and travel business.

The South Bengal International chairman said, "We are planning to build a five-star hotel, similar to those in Las Vegas, but it depends on the facilities the government can ensure in the park. If there is an unplanned system like Cox's Bazar then we will go for an average standard hotel."

"As the land has been filled with soil, we have requested Beza to construct service roads and inner roads, even brick roads will do so that we can start construction," he said further.

Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said a project, which has been submitted to the Prime Minister's Office for building service roads, electricity substations, gas, and water lines inside the park, is being reviewed.

The South Bengal International Trading chairman said it will take at least five years to complete an international-standard establishment here. By then, Beza will hopefully be able to provide the necessary services. But at present, roads are essential for the transportation of construction materials. Water connection is also required.

Once implemented, the tourism park project will open a new horizon in Bangladesh's tourism sector and create direct and indirect employment opportunities for around 35,000 people, according to Beza.

There will be five-star hotels, eco-tourism, marine aquarium, and sea cruise facilities at the park.

East West Travels and Tours got an allocation of land in the park last year. The company will invest $2.72 in building hotels here, said Mahmudul Hassan, director of East-West Travels, adding that about 24 lakh people from Bangladesh go abroad every year due to a lack of tourism facilities in the country.

"Once the project is implemented, those people will visit Sabrang Tourism Park. Besides, the availability of all kinds of tourism facilities will attract foreigners to the park," he hoped.

According to Beza, the master plan includes food corners at various places in the park, an open stage for cultural programmes on the seashore, a reserve forest for environmental balance and nature lovers, recreation centres, local product stalls, exhibition space, children's park, underwater world, botanical garden and aquarium, etc., have been proposed to attract domestic and foreign tourists.

Beza has so far allotted land to 21 companies, including the

Netherlands-9-based sportswear manufacturer Lizard Sports, Singapore-based firm Inter-Asia Group, and local company Ifad Group.

Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun told TBS the Sabrang Tourism Park will have two parts – an exclusive zone for foreign passport holders only and another part open for all.

He said, ''We have submitted a project to the Prime Minister's Office. It is being verified, if the project is approved, then we can arrange the construction of a service road, electricity substation, gas supply, and water line."