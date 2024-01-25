Soil theft from base of electricity grid pylon in Ctg raises safety concern

Safety concerns have been raised as soil smugglers excavated soil from the base of a national electricity grid pylon in Chattogram's Fatikchari.

Perpetrators, believed to be local soil smugglers, used excavators to cut soil from the base of a pylon supporting a 44,000KB transmission line near Shaheed Ahmed Chappa road, adjacent to Sluisgate of Ward 6 in Dantmara union of Fatikchhari upazila on Tuesday (23 January).

The act came to light after images circulated on social media and triggered widespread condemnation.

Many netizens expressed their outrage on social media viewing the incident as a shameful attack on critical infrastructure.

The landowner, Shahjahan, who fell victim to the heinous act, filed a written complaint with the Upazila Nirbahi Officer on Wednesday morning.

In the complaint, Gias Uddin and Kazi Samiuddin Tipu, residents, were blamed for the soil theft.

"When I woke up in the morning, I went to the land and saw that soil had disappeared from my cropland. Later, I filed a written complaint with the UNO," said Shahjahan.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mozammel Haque Chowdhury confirmed that the matter is under investigation.

He assigned the Tahsildar of the concerned union land office to look into the issue and vowed to take further action based on the investigation report.

Local UP member Nasir Uddin said, "This is a reprehensible act. Those who have done this need to be brought under the law."