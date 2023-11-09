Six sentenced to life for killing student in Lakshmipur

Elias, one of the sentenced assailants was present in court, other five are still at large.

A Lakshmipur court has sentenced six assailants to life imprisonment for the murder of 14-year-old school student Robiul Awal Shimul in 2014.

Judge Md Rahibul Islam of the District Sessions Court delivered the verdict on Thursday (November 9) at around 12pm.

"The Court has sentenced the six assailants to life imprisonment based on the proven allegations of murder against them. At the time of the verdict, the convicted Elias was present in court. He has been sent to jail," said Jasim Uddin, the public prosecutor.

The other five sentenced assailants are still at large, he added.

The convicts are Nur Mohammad Liton, 38, from Jamirtali village of Dighali union; Masudur Rahman, also known as Kala Masud, 32, from Bashikpur village of Bashikpur Union; Londoni Rashid, 33, from Gobindakhil village; Elias, 35, from Deopara village of Chandraganj union; Saddam,31, West Latifpur village; and Anwar Hossain Saddam, also known as Bidi Saddam, 31, from the same area.

They all are active members of the terrorist gang "Jisan Bahini."

One of the accused Tajul Islam, 31, joint convener of Chandraganj Swechasebak league, has been acquitted in this case.

According to the charge sheet, the murder occurred on 21 April 2014, when armed terrorists abducted Robiul from his relatives' homes and shot him near the playground of Deopara Primary School in Chandraganj.

Following the incident, a murder case was filed against unknown assailants on 5 May 2014.

The case was initially investigated by the district DB police, and on 10 August 2016, they submitted a report to the court, accusing four individuals.

Later, the plaintiff expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation report, leading to the rejection of the report and the case was handed over to the Noakhali Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

In the investigation report submitted to the court on 4 March 2020, PBI accused seven individuals.