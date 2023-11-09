Six sentenced to life for killing student in Lakshmipur

Districts

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 03:03 pm

Six sentenced to life for killing student in Lakshmipur

The other five sentenced assailants are still at large, said the public prosecutor

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 03:03 pm
Elias, one of the sentenced assailants was present in court, other five are still at large.
Elias, one of the sentenced assailants was present in court, other five are still at large.

A Lakshmipur court has sentenced six assailants to life imprisonment for the murder of 14-year-old school student Robiul Awal Shimul in 2014. 

Judge Md Rahibul Islam of the District Sessions Court delivered the verdict on Thursday (November 9) at around 12pm.

"The Court has sentenced the six assailants to life imprisonment based on the proven allegations of murder against them. At the time of the verdict, the convicted Elias was present in court. He has been sent to jail," said Jasim Uddin, the public prosecutor.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The other five sentenced assailants are still at large, he added.

The convicts are Nur Mohammad Liton, 38, from Jamirtali village of Dighali union; Masudur Rahman, also known as Kala Masud, 32, from Bashikpur village of Bashikpur Union; Londoni Rashid, 33, from Gobindakhil village; Elias, 35, from Deopara village of Chandraganj union; Saddam,31, West Latifpur village; and Anwar Hossain Saddam, also known as Bidi Saddam, 31, from the same area.

They all are active members of the terrorist gang "Jisan Bahini."

One of the accused Tajul Islam, 31, joint convener of Chandraganj Swechasebak league, has been acquitted in this case.

According to the charge sheet, the murder occurred on 21 April 2014, when armed terrorists abducted Robiul from his relatives' homes and shot him near the playground of Deopara Primary School in Chandraganj. 

Following the incident, a murder case was filed against unknown assailants on 5 May 2014.

The case was initially investigated by the district DB police, and on 10 August 2016, they submitted a report to the court, accusing four individuals. 

Later, the plaintiff expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation report, leading to the rejection of the report and the case was handed over to the Noakhali Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

In the investigation report submitted to the court on 4 March 2020, PBI accused seven individuals. 

Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

4h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

5h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

6h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

2h | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

18h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

22h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

23h | TBS Stories