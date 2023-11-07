SI withdrawn after Sechchasebak League leader posts photo wearing police jacket in Bogura

Sub-inspector (SI) Shahidul Islam of Dhunat police station in Bogura has been withdrawn after a local Sechchasebak League leader posted a photo wearing the police officer's bullet-proof jacket which went viral on social media.

"SI Shahidul was withdrawn on the same day (31 October) for negligence on duty. However, on Monday (6 November) he was attached to the police lines," Rabiul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhunat police station told the Business Standard on Tuesday (7 November).

Earlier on 31 October, a Sechchasebak League leader named Sajedul Islam Sagar wearing a bulletproof jacket posted a photo on social media. When there was widespread criticism of the incident, he was arrested the next day by police. At the same time, SI Shahidul Islam, to whom the bulletproof jacket was assigned, was withdrawn and ordered to be attached to the police lines.

Sajedul Islam is a resident of Nanjar Para village in Neemgachi Union of Dhunot upazila. He is the joint general secretary of the upazila Swachhasevak League.

According to police and local sources, SI Shahidul was on duty in the Sonahata Bazar area of the upazila during the blockade along with some members of the police around noon on 31 October. At that time, SI Shahidul Islam took off his bulletproof jacket and placed it on the table at the Sonahata beat police office.

Sajedul Islam was also there at that time. Sajedul took a photo wearing the jacket without anyone noticing. Later, he posted that photo and posted it on Facebook. The picture went viral and netizens criticised it. Sajedul later deleted the post.

Since Sajedul admitted his mistake, no other action was taken against him. Apart from wearing that jacket, he did not even go outside the beat police office. For this, he was released with a bond to his father that he would not do such work again.