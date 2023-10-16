Scuffle between two youths leads to one's death in Munshiganj

Districts

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 12:56 pm

Representational image.
Representational image.

A scuffle between two youths over a trivial matter led to one of them dying in Munshiganj yesterday. 

The incident took place in Goal Bari junction of Rashunia Union at around 10:30pm on Sunday (15 October). The victim has been identified as Fahim Hossain, 18. The main accused in the incident, Gopal Patini, 19, has been arrested. 

"Two youths quarrelled over a trivial matter. Fahim died during the scuffle. Fahim's neck was bent on one side. It is believed that Fahim's neck was broken during the scuffle. Gopal Patni has been arrested in this incident. The case has already been registered. The body has been sent to Munchiganj General Hospital for post-mortem," Mujahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sirajdikhan police station, told The Business Standard. 

According to the victim's mother, Fatema BegumFahim Hossain, 18 and Gopal Patini, 19 got into an argument after the former crafted a toy using a Tk10 note and the latter wanted to burn it. The argument escalated into a scuffle. At one point Gopal threw Fahim onto the ground and he fainted. Locals took the injured Fahim to Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

"The young man was brought to the hospital around 10:30pm. He was already dead. There were no visible signs of injury on his body," Sirajdikhan Upazila Health Complex's emergency department doctor Maqsuda Sultana said on Monday (16 October).

 

