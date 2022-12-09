Police checkposts set up in Munshiganj, Dhaka-bound vehicles searched

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 09:59 am

Police checkposts set up in Munshiganj, Dhaka-bound vehicles searched

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 09:59 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police checkposts have been set up on all roads leading to capital Dhaka, including the Dhaka-Mawa and Dhaka-Chattogram highways in Munshiganj.

Law enforcement forces set up a total of 40 checkpoints on various roads in the district, including the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway and the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. Both private and public transports are being searched since Friday (9 December) morning. So far no one has been detained.

In this regard, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Suman Deb said that searches are being carried out by the police to ensure the smooth movement of passengers and safety on the roads.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"Checkposts have been set up for the benefit of passengers so that there is no chaos on the road. A total of 40 checkposts have been set up," he said. 

Sources at Gazaria Police Station said that a total of 6 checkposts have been set up at Jamaldi, Bhaterchar, Anarpura, Bhaberarchar, Dari Baushia, Madhyam Baushia, Baushia Pakhir Mor in Ghazaria upazila . Also special teams will be in charge of round-the-clock security.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, the police are conducting searches at 5 checkposts on the Dhaka-Mawa highway from the direction of the Padma Bridge toll plaza to Kuchiamora. Besides, there are checkposts set up on  Dhaka-Dohar, Munshiganj-Naraiganj routes. Checkposts have been set up at launch terminals too.

 

