Police check posts set up at Dhaka’s entry points

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 04:27 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police checkposts have been set up on all roads leading to capital Dhaka, including the Dhaka-Mawa, Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Aricha highways.

Law enforcement forces set up a number of checkpoints on various roads in Gabtoli, Savar, Manikganj, Keraniganj, Dhamrai and Tong. Both private and public transports are being searched since Friday (9 December) morning. So far no one has been detained. 

The law enforcers searched more than 150 vehicles entering and exiting the city at Gabtoli point since morning. However, no suspicious passengers or objects were found during the search operation.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Sources said Awami League men set up a makeshift tent under the banner of "victory day celebration" at Gabtoli Bus Terminal to prevent any sort of unrest ahead of BNP's 10 December rally. 

Dhaka district's Additional Superintendent of Police Aminul Islam told TBS that 10 to 12 checkposts have been set up at different focal points in the district and regular search operations are underway. 

Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Suman Deb said that searches are being carried out by the police to ensure the smooth movement of passengers and safety on the roads.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"Checkposts have been set up for the benefit of passengers so that there is no chaos on the road. A total of 40 checkposts have been set up," he said. 

Sources at Gazaria Police Station said that a total of 6 checkposts have been set up at Jamaldi, Bhaterchar, Anarpura, Bhaberarchar, Dari Baushia, Madhyam Baushia, Baushia Pakhir Mor in Ghazaria upazila . Also special teams will be in charge of round-the-clock security.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, the police are conducting searches at 5 checkposts on the Dhaka-Mawa highway from the direction of the Padma Bridge toll plaza to Kuchiamora. Besides, there are checkposts set up on  Dhaka-Dohar, Munshiganj-Naraiganj routes.

Police have set up checkposts at launch terminals too. However, the launch services have remained normal, Dhaka Port Director Alamgir Kabir said.

