Over 1000 distressed people get free treatment at Nandail

More than 1000 destitute rural people here today received free treatment and medicines as a medical camp was held marking the first death anniversary of Md Anwar Hossain, former managing director of Khulna Newsprint Mills.

Over twenty specialist physicians from the capital Dhaka contributed to the daylong medical camp at Purba Darillah village under Nandail Upazila in Mymensingh.

Doctors from the disciplines of medicine, physical medicine, cardiology, nephrology, ENT, orthopaedics, gynaecology, surgery, dermatology, ophthalmology and paediatrics volunteered at the medical camp, said Assistant Professor of Dhaka Medical Collage and Hospital (DMCH) Dr ASM Tanim Anwar, the younger son of late Hossain.

People from all ages of the upazila especially the elderly ones expressed their happiness after getting the treatment from the specialist physicians and free medicine donated by the Late Hossain's family.

They also extended their gratitude to the specialist doctors who benevolently drove here from Dhaka amid their busy schedules.

The elder son of late Hossain, Md Tanzim Anwar, Special Correspondent of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said the camp seemed to have brought relief among the cold-hit distressed rural people, especially the elderly and children.

Later, a Milad Mahfil was held at Late Hossain's ancestors' residence at the village.

Hossain's wife Hosne Ara Begum and daughter Tasfia Kishwar urged everyone to pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Anwar Hossain, who also served as managing director of Pakshi Paper Mills, Khulna Hardboard Mills and Karnaphuli Rayon and Chemicals Limited, passed away at Dhanmondi Popular Hospital at the age of 78 on February 4 last year.