Narayanganj Chhatra Dal leader arrested

Narayanganj College Chhatra Dal President Shoaib Howladar has been arrested by the police after Awami League activities handed him over to the police in Siddhirganj of Narayanganj on the allegations of trying to cause unrest.

"A Chhatra Dal leader has been detained with tyres and petrol. We are questioning him about this," Siddhirganj police station Officer-in-Charge Golam Mostafa told The Business Standard.

He was arrested from the Godnail Shantinagar area of Siddhirganj at 10pm on Saturday (18 November)

At that time tyres and bottles of petrol were found on him. He was preparing to cause unrest using those, the AL activists said.

Tamim, a local Chhatra League activist, said, "Shoaib was caught red-handed in a three-wheeler garage along with tyres and petrol. When asked, he said he would use them for Sunday's hartal. He was active in causing unrest during the strikes and blockades in the past few days. Then we hand him over to the police."

However, Narayanganj Chhatra Dal President Rakibur Rahman Sagar has said that these allegations brought against Shoaib are false.

"Awami League and Chhatra League workers picked up Shoaib from the area and kept him in a garage. After that, they staged the whole thing with tyres and bottles of petrol. Earlier the local Chhatra League activists attacked his house. There is no case or warrant against him," he added.