Man killed by wife's brother in Munshiganj

A man was killed by his wife's elder brother in a dispute over his admission to a drug rehabilitation centre in Srinagar, Munshiganj today.

"The incident took place at Rudrapara of Baghra Union of the upazila around 6am on Thursday (14 September). The deceased has been identified as Rasel, 25," Additional Superintendent of Police (Srinagar Circle) Md Tofail Hossain Sarkar told The Business Standard.

"He was killed in a family dispute over admission to rehab. Accused Rahman is absconding after this incident, efforts are on to arrest him. The body of the deceased has been kept in Doha Upazila Health Complex," he added.

According to the police and local sources, the elder brother of Rasel's wife, Md Sheikh Rahman, 32 was addicted to drugs for a long time. Rasel admitted him to a drug rehabilitation centre to help him recover. Due to this, there was a family dispute between the two of them. Rahman hacked Rasal's head with a Chinese axe while he was sleeping. He was taken to Joypara Health Complex in Dohar, where the doctor on duty declared him dead upon arrival.