Man, grandson found dead in Laxmipur septic tank

UNB
25 November, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 03:14 pm

As they did not return home for a long time, Monowara Begum, wife of Shafiullah, went out in search of them

Representational image of septic tank underground waste treatment system.
A 60-year-old man and his two-year-old grandson were found dead in a septic tank at Nuniapara village in Ramganj upazila of Laxmipur district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Md Shafiullah and his grandson Md Omar of the village.

Quoting local people Md Solaiman, officer-in-charge of Ramganj Police Station, said "Shafiullah used to go for a morning walk with his grandson."

On Saturday, they went out for a morning walk as usual.

As they did not return home for a long time, Monowara Begum, wife of Shafiullah, went out in search of them.

Later, they found Shafiullah and Omar dead in an abandoned septic tank at Madarbari Garden at 10:30 am.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.

